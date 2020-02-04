Navigare acquires Niledutch boxship

February 4th, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

Danish investment firm Navigare Capital Partners has acquired the 2015-built 3,500 teu containership Niledutch Antwerpen from Dutch owner Niledutch.

The company has confirmed the acquisition, adding the vessel to the fleet list on its website. VesselsValue‘s valuation of the vessel, built by CSSC in China, is $28.46m.

The latest acquisition has brought Navigare’s containership fleet to seven vessels, and follows the company acquiring two 13,400 teu  boxships last year.

Navigare, established in 2017 by Robert Maersk Uggla and another four shipping professionals, is an alternative investment fund manager dedicated to investments in maritime assets. Over the past couple of years it has grown its fleet to 16 vessels, comprised of three bulkers, seven containerships, six tankers and one newbuid LNG carrier on order.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

