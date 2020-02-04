Home Sector Containers Navigare acquires Niledutch boxship February 4th, 2020 Jason Jiang Containers, Europe

Danish investment firm Navigare Capital Partners has acquired the 2015-built 3,500 teu containership Niledutch Antwerpen from Dutch owner Niledutch.

The company has confirmed the acquisition, adding the vessel to the fleet list on its website. VesselsValue‘s valuation of the vessel, built by CSSC in China, is $28.46m.

The latest acquisition has brought Navigare’s containership fleet to seven vessels, and follows the company acquiring two 13,400 teu boxships last year.

Navigare, established in 2017 by Robert Maersk Uggla and another four shipping professionals, is an alternative investment fund manager dedicated to investments in maritime assets. Over the past couple of years it has grown its fleet to 16 vessels, comprised of three bulkers, seven containerships, six tankers and one newbuid LNG carrier on order.