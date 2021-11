Navigation Maritime Bulgare, Bulgaria’s largest shipping company, has ordered four more 45,500 dwt bulk carriers at China’s Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding.

Six vessels of this kind have already been delivered by the shipyard and named after Bulgarian peaks and mountains.

The deliveries of the next four are scheduled for the first half of 2024 with no pricing details revealed. The vessels are to be named: Bulgaria, Rodina, Tsarevets and Trapezitsa.