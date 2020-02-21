Navigare snaps up mega boxship from Enesel

February 21st, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

Danish ship investment firm Navigare Capital Partners has acquired a 13,800 teu mega containership as it continues to expand its boxship fleet.

VesselsValue data shows Navigare has brought in the 2014-built Thalassa Pistis from Greek owner Nikolas Lemos-led Enesel for an undisclosed price. The vessel is valued at $95.66m by VesselsValue.

It becomes the largest containership in Navigare’s fleet, which is now consists of nine boxships, six tankers, three bulkers and one LNG carrier newbuilding.

Thalassa Pistis has been on a long-term charter with Evergreen Marine since January 2014. The contract is for a period of 10 years.

Earlier this month, Navigare also acquired 2015-built 3,500 teu containership Niledutch Antwerpen from Dutch owner Niledutch.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

