Navigation Brilliance orders autonomous boxship at Qingdao Shipyard

Navigation Brilliance, a Qingdao-based smart ship technology company, has placed an order at Yangfan Shipbuilding’s Qingdao Shipyard for the construction of a 300 teu autonomous boxship for a research and development project.

Construction of the ship will start in the first half of 2020 and delivery is scheduled in June 2021.

The company will test the ship, to be named Zhi Fei, for short sea operations following the delivery and it also has plans to build larger 500 teu and 800 teu ships in the future.

The ship is jointly developed by Navigation Brilliance, China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, and Dalian Maritime University.

Earlier this year, Navigation Brilliance launched a small trial autonomous ship Zhi Teng to provide a test platform for its autonomous navigation technology.

This month, Zhuhai-based ship technology firm Yunzhou Tech successfully completed a trial of an autonomous cargo ship Jin Dou Yun 0 Hao.