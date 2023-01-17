Navigator and Greater Bay Gas ethylene carrier JV adds another ship

A joint venture between New York-listed handysize gas carrier owner and operator Navigator Holding and its Chinese partner Greater Bay Gas has acquired the second of its scheduled five ethylene vessels.

The jv, owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay Gas, has added the 2018-built 17,000 cu m liquefied ethylene gas carrier and renamed it Navigator Solar.

The first 2018-built 17,000 cu m ship was purchased in December last year and renamed Navigator Luna. The remaining vessels to be acquired over the next 12 months include three 2019-built 22,000 cu m ethylene carriers.

The vessels will continue to be commercially managed by the Luna Pool, and technical management will be provided by Singapore’s PG Shipmanagement.