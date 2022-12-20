Navigator and Greater Bay Gas ethylene carrier JV adds its first ship

A joint venture between New York-listed handysize gas carrier owner and operator Navigator Holding and its Chinese partner Greater Bay Gas has acquired the first of its scheduled five ethylene vessels.

The jv, owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay Gas, has added the 2018-built 17,000 cu m liquefied ethylene gas carrier and renamed it Navigator Luna, in recognition of the Navigator and Greater Bay Gas Luna Pool collaboration arrangement.

The remaining vessels to be acquired include another 2018-built 17,000 cu m, ethylene carrier and three 22,000 cu m ships built in 2019, which are expected to be purchased over the next 12 months.

The vessels will continue to be commercially managed by the Luna Pool, and technical management will be provided by Singapore’s PG Shipmanagement.

The jv has through its subsidiaries recently secured a six-year loan of up to $151.3m with ING Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, CTBC Bank and Shinsei Bank. The loan bears interest on a quarterly basis at SOFR plus 220 basis points and represents 65% of the expected aggregate value of the vessels.