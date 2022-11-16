Navigator announces plans to expand Texas ethylene export terminal

Navigator Holdings, the New York-listed owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, will expand the ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point, a facility it operates in a joint venture with Enterprise Products Partners.

Expansion will start early next year and will conclude by the end of 2024.

The terminal is located in Texas on the Houston Ship Channel. It officially opened at the start of 2020 and is already operating at its full design capacity.