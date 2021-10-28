Navigator CEO Henry Deans steps down

Navigator Holdings has launched a search for a new chief executive after Henry “Harry” Deans stepped down from his position today. He also resigned from the company’s board.

Deans was appointed as a member of the board in November 2018 and became CEO in August 2019. During his tenure as CEO, he oversaw the merger of the fleet and business of Ultragas.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Navigator and I’m glad I was at the helm to commission the ethylene terminal and successfully complete the merger with Ultragas. Now is an appropriate time for someone with a more seasoned maritime background to take the lead at the company,” said Navigator’s outgoing CEO Deans.

Navigator said that in the interim, a committee comprising existing management executives, namely, CFO, Niall Nolan, CCO, Oeyvind Lindeman, and Michael Schröder, CEO of Ultragas Denmark, country president and integration officer, will lead Navigator, until such successor has joined the company.

The company owns and operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. Its fleet consists of 55 vessels, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.