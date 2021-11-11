Navigator fixes ethane carrier trio

Navigator Holdings has secured two fixed-rate charter extensions and a new long-term charter for its midsize ethane carriers.

The New York-listed firm has been awarded a four-year contract extension for the 2016-built 37,300 cu m Navigator Eclipse, set to commence in direct continuation from March 2022. Meanwhile, the charter for the 2017-built 37,300 cu m Navigator Nova has been extended for three years in direct continuation from September 2023.

In addition, Navigator fixed its 2017-built Navigator Prominence to an unnamed client for four years. The charter is expected to commence in January next year, following the completion of existing employment. Financial details were not disclosed.

“The vessels will form a safe, reliable and efficient ‘floating pipeline’ connecting America with our partner’s petrochemical complex overseas,” said Oeyvind Lindeman, Navigator’s chief commercial officer.

Navigator owns and operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. Its fleet consists of 55 vessels, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.