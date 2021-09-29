Navigator Gas moves ahead with ammonia plans

Navigator Gas has been awarded an approval in principle (AIP) for an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier design by classification society DNV.

Navigator collaborated with an industry-wide consortium, including MAN Energy Solutions, Babcock International and the Norwegian Maritime Authority to achieve the AIP from DNV.

The new gas carrier design has been awarded the AIP based on the special features notation (GF NH3) under DNV’s new rules for the use of ammonia as fuel in gas carriers.

On behalf of Navigator, Paul Flaherty, a senior executive, commented: “Obtaining an AIP from DNV for an ammonia-fuelled vessels is the first step in preparing Navigator Gas to meet the future demands of our customers and to reduce our carbon footprint through lower greenhouse gas emissions. In the longer term, using ammonia as fuel is one of the alternative fuel options we are pursuing, along with CCS, carbon offsetting and improved vessel optimisation to reduce our carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

Engine maker MAN expects to make a dual-fuel, two-stroke ammonia engine commercially available for large-scale ocean-going ships by 2024, followed by a retrofit package to make existing maritime vessels capable of running on ammonia by 2025.