Navigator offloads vintage LPG carrier

New York-listed Navigator Holdings is disposing of its older vessels with the latest deal to sell its 23-year-old LPG carrier, Happy Bird.

The 1999-built 8,600 cu m vessel was sold earlier this month to an undisclosed buyer for $6.1m.

In October last year, Navigator offloaded another vintage LPG carrier, the 1999-built 6,400 cu m Happy Bride, renamed Gas Houston, to Turkish buyers for $4.75m.

Navigator owns and operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. Its fleet consists of 54 vessels, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $47m on vessels impairment of $63.7m.