Navigator seals charters with Mitsui for four gas carriers

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 26, 2021
New York-listed handysize liquefied gas carrier specialist Navigator Holdings has agreed four 12-month time charter contracts with Mitsui & Co Energy Trading in Singapore.

The vessels will commence the charters in the second half of May, and will be used for Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s new LPG export facility at Prince Rupert in Canada connecting the export terminal to customers across the Pacific Ocean.

Harry Deans, chief executive officer at Navigator, said: “This exciting development demonstrates that Navigator is perfectly placed to facilitate Canadian hydrocarbons reach novel global markets. I am proud to see that our collaborative, transparent and honest approach over the last three years have resulted in, not only a successful outcome of the project, but a closer partnership between the participating companies.”

Navigator’s fleet consists of 38 liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.

