Dry CargoEnvironmentEurope

Navios cops $10m fine over Maldives reef grounding

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2021
0 44 Less than a minute
MNDF

The Maldives has received $10m as compensation from Navios Maritime Partners whose ship ran aground on a local reef in August.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier, Navios Amaryllis, had been detained since the accident pending a payout.

The 58,700 dwt ship was travelling from India to South Africa when it crashed into the reef due to engine failure.

Included in the $10m figure was a fine as well as the cost of repairs to the reef.

According to MarineTraffic, the ship is still at anchor in the Maldives.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2021
0 44 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button