Navios cops $10m fine over Maldives reef grounding

The Maldives has received $10m as compensation from Navios Maritime Partners whose ship ran aground on a local reef in August.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier, Navios Amaryllis , had been detained since the accident pending a payout.

The 58,700 dwt ship was travelling from India to South Africa when it crashed into the reef due to engine failure.

Included in the $10m figure was a fine as well as the cost of repairs to the reef.

According to MarineTraffic, the ship is still at anchor in the Maldives.