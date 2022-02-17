Navios fetches $220m for 2006-built post-panamax pair

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has agreed to sell a pair of 16-year-old 8,204 teu containerships for an aggregate price of $220m.

The New York-listed firm has offloaded the 2006-built Navios Utmost and the Navios Unite to an unrelated third party, with the sale expected to complete in the second half of 2022. The vessels are valued at around $116m and $115m, respectively, according to VesselsValue.

The red-hot container segment has seen some record sales this year, with Greece’s Dioryx Maritime fetching approximately $96m from the sale of the 2009-built 4,308 teu boxship, Ionikos to Asian buyers. South Korea’s Sinokor also landed what was described as ‘deal of the year‘ by US shipbroker Compass Maritime with the sale of four boxships between 4,253 teu and 7,471 teu to MSC for $350m, representing a 613% increase in value.

Navios Partners said it has an approximately $1bn investment in 18 newbuilding vessels delivering through 2024, most recently up to four 5,300 teu ships on order at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard. Following these transactions, Navios Partners will own and operate a fleet of 146 vessels, including 47 containerships.