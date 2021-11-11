Navios Maritime Partners banks $690m from ten long-term containerships charters

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has secured new long-term time charters for ten containerships expected to generate around $690m.

The New York-listed firm has chartered out its six 5,300 teu newbuildings set to deliver in 2023 and 2024. The charter with an undisclosed liner is for 60 to up to 64 months at an average rate of $37,050 per day. The vessels were ordered earlier this year, for a purchase price of $61.6m each.

Meanwhile, the company sealed charter deals for three 4,250 teu containerships between 50 and 54 months and also secured employment for one 4,250 teu unit up to 44 months. Navios said the total average rate for the first 42 to 44 months amounts to $46,536 per day and for the remaining period amounts to $31,906 per day.

Frangou completed the merger of Navios Maritime Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition in October. The combined entity owns and operates a fleet of 54 bulkers, 43 containerships and 45 tankers.