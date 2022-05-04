Navios Maritime Partners buying four newbuild LR2s

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has agreed to acquire four LR2 newbuilding vessels, for $58.5m each, with two ships already booked for long-term employment.

The 115,000 dwt vessels should deliver into Navios Partners’ fleet during 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

The New York-listed firm has reportedly fixed a pair to be delivered in 2024 to Chevron for an average period of 60 months, at $25,576 per day. The deal includes a further five one-year options to extend the charter at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year. In addition, the charterer has the option until mid-October 2022 to charter one or both of the two additional tankers on identical terms.

As of February this year, Navios Partners operates a fleet of 142 vessels. According to the company, the latest quartet, for which it will also pay $4.2m in additional features/improvements per ship, has been designed with the latest technology to optimise efficiency.