Navios Maritime Partners orders up to six boxships

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has struck a deal for up to six 5,300 teu newbuilding containerships for a purchase price of $61.6 million each.

The New York-listed firm has confirmed an order for four vessels plus two optional expected for delivery during the second half of 2023 and 2024.



The closing of the transaction is subject to the completion of customary documentation. No further details have been disclosed.

In addition, Navios Maritime Partners is expanding its fleet with newbuilding capesize and kamsarmax vessels acquired from undisclosed third parties for $60m and $34.3m respectively. The company has also added three secondhand capesize vessels from Navios Maritime Holdings for $88m and sold a 2,824 teu boxship for $28.7m and a panamax bulker for $12.7m.

On a fully delivered basis, Navios Maritime Partners fleet would consist of 98 ships, 55 bulkers and 43 containerships.