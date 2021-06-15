Navios Maritime Partners secures long-term charters for five boxships

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has entered into long-term time charter agreements for five boxships.

The New York-listed firm has fixed Navios Miami, Navios Vermillion, Navios Destiny, Navios Nerine and Navios Magnolia to undisclosed clients for 35–36 months at an average rate of approximately $41,723 net per day.

The charters will commence between September and December, upon the expiration of the current employment of the vessels.

The vessels are expected to generate around $220m aggregate net revenue for the minimum charter period.

Navios Maritime Partners entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Navios Containers in January this year.

After the merger, the company added 29 boxships to its fleet, which consists of 89 vessels.