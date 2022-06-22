Navios Maritime Partners splashes $241m on two dual-fuel boxship newbuilds backed by 12-year charter

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has agreed to purchase two newbuild liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel 7,700 teu containerships for $241.2m.

The two boxships have been chartered-out for 12 years to an undisclosed liner at an average rate of $42,288 per day. The deal can be extended for an additional two years at $24,875 per day.

The vessels should deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024, and Navios Partners has been granted a two-month option to add an additional pair at the same terms, delivering in the second quarter of 2025.

In addition, the New York-listed company and the liner agreed to amend existing charters on two 6,800 teu vessels currently expiring in the fourth quarter of 2023. The new deal will see the charter period extended for seven months at $43,944 net per day. Navios also has an option to extend the charter term for five years at $21,083 per day, which would then see the charter period extended for eight-and-a-half months at $30,119 per day.