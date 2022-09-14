Navios Partners offloads panamax bulker for $15m

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has agreed to sell a thirteen-year-old panamax bulk carrier for $15m.

The New York-listed firm said it has offloaded the Chinese-built Navios Camelia to an unrelated third party, with the sale expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 75,162 dwt vessel bought in November 2019 for a reported price of $10.75m is valued at around $15.5m by VesselsValue.

On a fully delivered basis, including newbuilds and chartered-in vessels, Navios Partners’ fleet stands at 90 bulkers, 49 tankers, and 48 containerships.

In addition to the vessel sale, the company sealed a new $210m loan to refinance debt secured on 15 drybulk vessels and five boxships. The loan matures in the second quarter of 2025 and bears interest at secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 250 basis points per year.