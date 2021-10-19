Navios, Wah Kwong and Sinopec among firms signing up to Cosco’s new VLCC pool

China’s Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation, the tanker operation unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has launched the country’s first VLCC pool supported by domestic and international owners.

The pool currently comprises 42 vessels with 12.9m dwt in carrying capacity. China’s Sinopec and Zhenhua Oil have signed up to join the pool, which also secured backing from Navios, Landbridge and Wah Kwong Shipping who signed a letter of intent.

The launch of the only VLCC pool in China took place in Beijing under the theme of “We pool, we win” focused on cooperation in the energy shipping sector dragged down by the prolonged downturn.