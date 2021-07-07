NBOSCO in for trio of 3,300 teu newbuilds

Ningbo Ocean Shipping Co (NBOSCO) has been identified by Alphaliner as the company placing recent orders at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for three 3,300 teu container vessels.

The ships will deliver in the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

NBOSCO currently deploys a fleet of 17 containerships from 1,000 to 2,500 teu, as well as a number of small multipurpose vessels. It currently ranks 37th in Alphaliner’s list of the world’s largest liners.