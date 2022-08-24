AmericasOffshore

Near-miss incident on Hibernia platform

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 24, 2022
0 23 1 minute read
HMDC

The Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) reported this week that a near-miss incident occurred on the Hibernia platform on August 17, when employees were moving a 711 kg elevated feeder machine bridge adapter plate using a certified wire sling rated for 2235 kg. As the lift was started, the sling failed, dropping the plate approximately 4.8 metres to the mezzanine deck below.

Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) stated that the incident caused no injuries, as no personnel were inside the exclusion zone. Based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator, the incident had the potential for fatality.

HMDC immediately ceased pedestal crane operations in the area and has initiated an investigation, which the C-NLOPB is monitoring, into the cause of the incident.

This was the third near-miss incident on the Hibernia platform this year. In March, two incidents occurred within a week of each other. No one was injured in either of those incidents.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 24, 2022
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button