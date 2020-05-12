Neda Maritime orders LR2 tanker pair at Daehan

May 12th, 2020

Greek owner Neda Maritime, controlled by the Lykiardopoulos family, has placed an order at South Korean yard Daehan Shipbuilding for the construction of two LR2 tankers.

Allied Shipbroking reported that the two 114,000 dwt vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2021. The price of the deal was not disclosed. VesselsValue shows the price of a newbuild 114,000 dwt LR tanker is around $47m.

Neda Maritime currently owns a fleet of 21 vessels made up of 13 bulkers and 8 tankers. It also has a VLCC newbuild under construction at Hyundai Samho.

