Neptune Energy and RWE move to accelerate green hydrogen production

London-headquartered operator Neptune Energy and German energy firm RWE have joined forces to develop the offshore green hydrogen project “H2opZee” in the Dutch North Sea, ahead of 2030.

The demonstration project aims to build 300 to 500 MW electrolyser capacity to produce green hydrogen using offshore wind combined with the existing pipeline that can facilitate 10 to 12 GW in the future. It consists of two phases, the first, of which is a feasibility study planned for the second quarter of 2022. In the second phase, the project will be implemented. For this phase, a tender methodology has yet to be defined.

The project is an initiative of TKI Wind op Zee, an initiative supported by the Dutch government bringing people, knowledge and financing together to support the offshore energy transition.

Neptune Energy’s managing director in the Netherlands, Lex de Groot, said: “We see an important role for green hydrogen in future energy supply, and it can be produced here in the North Sea. The energy transition can be faster, cheaper and cleaner if we integrate existing gas infrastructure into new systems.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind at RWE Renewables, added: “Hydrogen is a gamechanger in the decarbonisation of energy-intensive sectors and H2opZee is a world first of this kind and scale. With Neptune Energy at our side, we want to develop the H2opZee project to demonstrate how offshore wind can be an ideal partner for the production of green hydrogen at scale and to explore the best way in terms of system integration.