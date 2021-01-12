Neptune Energy awards Gygnus contract to Oceaneering

UK-based North Sea E&P company Neptune Energy has awarded an integrity management and fabric maintenance contract for its operated gas production platform Cygnus to Oceaneering and Stork.

The contracts will see Oceaneering supply integrity management services covering pressure systems, structural, pipeline, erosion management and offshore inspection services. Oceaneering will work closely with Stork, who will deliver fabric maintenance and scaffolding services.

The contracts are for a period of three years, and worth around $6.5m in total, with two one-year options to extend.

Alexandra Thomas, UK managing director of Neptune Energy, said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for our industry, given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices, and those within the North Sea’s world-class supply chain have been among those hardest hit.

“We are pleased to be awarding these contracts to Oceaneering and Stork which demonstrates our commitment to supporting service partners and to maximising efficiency. Combining the scopes of work for our Cygnus production facility within a broader agreement creates additional synergies and reduces complexity.”

Cygnus is located in the UK Southern North Sea, and is capable of producing around 6% of UK domestic gas demand.