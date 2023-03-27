Neste charters Terntank’s methanol and wind ready tankers

Finnish oil refiner Neste has signed a charter-in deal for a pair of Terntank’s methanol and wind assist-ready product tankers booked for construction in China.

The 15,000 dwt ships were ordered by Terntank, designed by Kongsberg, and will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

The ships are due for delivery during the second half of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

Both newbuilds are equipped with hybrid electric power supply system, battery pack and onshore power connection. The ships can operate on e-methanol and are designed to sport foldable suction sails.

Earlier this month Terntank also fixed one of these ships to Finland’s North European Oil Trade (NEOT).