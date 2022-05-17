Neste claims up to 80% GHG emission reduction with biofuel blend

Finnish oil refiner Neste has introduced a co-processed 0.1% sulphur marine fuel together with Danish bunkering specialist Nordic Marine Oil that is said to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80%.

Neste said the biofuel fuel enables GHG reductions over its life cycle compared to fossil fuels, without compromising product quality and performance. The fuel is produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland, where renewable raw materials are co-processed with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process, the company explained, adding that the drop-in fuel can be taken into use without any fleet modifications as it has a similar composition to conventional bunker fuels.

“In 2021, our renewable products helped customers to reduce 10.9m tons of their GHG emissions. Maritime is one of the largest sources of transport emissions. We support shipping companies moving towards carbon neutrality and are introducing the Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel with an immediate emission reduction impact,” claimed Sveta Ukkonen, head of marine duels & services at Neste.

Nordic Marine Oil’s storage tanks and bunker barges are located in key ports across Denmark, where also the new marine fuel will be available as of May 2022. Based on the experience gathered with Nordic Marine Oil, Neste said it will be expanding the availability of the product. “The co-processed marine fuel is a strategic step for us to reduce the dependency on fossil resources by replacing crude oil based raw materials partly with renewable raw materials,” added Ukkonen.

“For cargo owners and charterers, the product is an effortless and cost-efficient opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions in transportation and reach their own climate targets. The emission reduction is immediate and the solution is easy to implement as the shipowners are not forced to make any investments or changes to the vessel engines,” said Steen Møller, CEO of Nordic Marine Oil.