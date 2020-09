Finnish owner Neste Oil has acquired two 2018-built 17,500 dwt chemical tankers from Norwegian owner Stenersen in an enbloc deal.

Shipbroking house Lorentzen & Stemoco reported that Neste Oil bought the two Taizhou Kouan-built vessels Sten Tor and Sten Odin for a price of $29m each.

Stenersen currently has another two vessels of the same type under construction at Taizhou Kouan.

Neste Oil currently owns one aframax tanker and has two LR2 tankers on order at Hyundai Heavy Industries.