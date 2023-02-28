Net-zero voyage across the Atlantic completed using bio-methanol

Methanex Corporation and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have completed the first-ever net-zero voyage fuelled by bio-methanol.

The Cajun Sun, operated by Methanex’s subsidiary Waterfront Shipping and chartered from MOL, departed from Geismar in the US on January 17 and arrived in Antwerp, Belgium on February 4. By blending ISCC-certified bio-methanol that has negative carbon intensity with natural gas-based methanol, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis were achieved for the 18-day transatlantic voyage. The term net-zero refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions measured on a lifecycle basis, including the avoided emissions that occurred during the process of bio-methanol production.

“We’re proud to bring the marine industry a tangible solution to transition towards net-zero emissions through our blended methanol product using bio-methanol produced from renewable natural gas at our facility in Geismar,” said Mark Allard, Methanex’s senior vice president.