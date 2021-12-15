New April dates for Nor-Shipping

The organisers of Nor-Shipping, one of the biggest names in the maritime events calendar, have today revealed the latest date change for the show.

Originally planned for its traditional June slot this year, the Oslo shipping blockbuster was forced to switch to next month thanks to the pandemic. This week, with the omicron variant sweeping through Norway, the event’s management team put the show on hold again, and have now plumped for a spring show to run from April 4 to 7 next year.

“This move allows authorities here, and abroad, to control the situation, while also shifting our activity to a time of the year when infection rates are naturally lower,” said Sidsel Norvik, director of Nor-Shipping.

“Nor-Shipping is such an important staple of the industry event calendar,” said Erlend Prytz, CEO of Norwegian Maritime Exporters, which operates the largest national pavilion at Nor-Shipping. “It would have been a huge shame if it disappeared from the schedule this year, so this date – and the hope that coronavirus will be less of an issue in the spring – gives us something very positive to work towards with our members. I know they’re eager to engage with the international community again, as am I, so it’ll be all systems go in April.”

The maritime events calendar has been decimated during the pandemic with very few physical shows of any size taking place. London International Shipping Week in September and this week’s Seatrade Maritime Middle East are rare exceptions. Marintec China, which was meant to have been held in Shanghai earlier this month, has moved to late June next year with 2022 shaping up in to a unique cluster of big name shows. Next year – Covid-permitting – will feature all of the world’s top four shipping exhibitions – SMM, Marintec China, Posidonia and Nor-Shipping – in the same calendar year for the first time.