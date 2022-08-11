AsiaTankers

New Bangaldeshi outfit buys MR pair

Bangladesh outfit Doria Shipping has bought its first two tankers. The company has renamed and flagged the ships domestically.

The newly registered outfit has paid Jaldhi Overseas some $34m for the 13-year-old Queen Of Doria MR, formerly called Jal Sasvata, and the three-year older Lady Doria MR, formerly called Jal Upasana.

These ships will stand out from the crowded shipping scene when travelling up one of Bangladesh’s many waterways. There are very few Bangladeshi-flagged tankers as large as this recently acquired 46,000 dwt pair of MRs. Most tankers travelling on the world’s largest river delta, which the Brahmaputra and the Ganges rivers form, are clean tankers, small in size.

