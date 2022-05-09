New bids will be sought in September to take Shipping Corp of India private

The lengthy process to privatise Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is set to take many more months.

As part of a wider privatisation campaign across many industries, New Delhi has been trying to take India’s flagship line private for the past 18 months, even getting as far as a tender and picking some finalists. However, the complex structure of the conglomerate has seen the government put the process on hold while non-core property holdings are spun off and a new date of September has been pencilled in to invite new bids.

As part of the strategic sale process, the government is hiving off SCI’s Shipping House and its training institute in Pune and some other non-core assets.