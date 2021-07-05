New box terminal at Port of New Orleans moves a step closer

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for program management and controls services for the development of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a container facility expected to open in 2027. This is the second RFP the port has issued related to LIT. Responses are due on July 13.

The terminal will be approximately 350 acres with a 3,500 linear-foot wharf, capable of handling ships up to 23,000 teu and approximately 2m teu annually. The site provides access to six Class I railroads.

The estimated $1.5bn project will require public-private partnerships. According to a statement from the port, current and prospective industry partners, including terminal operators, carriers and others, have expressed interest in potential financial participation in the LIT development. Port NOLA is developing a comprehensive RFP for a development partner and expects to begin the procurement process within the next few months.

A contract for assistance with preliminary design and permit support services is expected to be awarded at a Board of Port Commissioners meeting this month.