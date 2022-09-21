New bunker index launched

With fuel bills being among owners’ greatest concerns this year shipping has a new bunker index

Benchmark provider General Index has partnered with digital marine fuels platform BunkerEx to launch a global service of 771 end-of-day benchmarks across 502 ports globally.

The daily indices are built on several hundred data points each day from multiple trade sources, including real stems for all 771 benchmarks. General Index already operates a host of other commodity-related indices.

“General Index’s vision to create a new, trusted bunker fuel index is one we support. The market needs an independent source of regulated prices,” said Ishaan Hemnani, CEO of BunkerEx.