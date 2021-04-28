New bunker organisation launches in London

A new bunker organisation has been launched. The Marine Fuels Alliance will seek to assist a broad spectrum of physical suppliers in accessing the tools and resources required to improve standards and professionalism in the bunker industry.

Founded by Propeller Fuels’ managing director Robert Thompson as a UK-based not-for-profit organisation, the Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) will be led by representatives from several physical supply companies and supported by a global executive group made up of stakeholders from the physical supply industry.

The MFA also includes an advisory group made up of prominent individuals from the buying/ship operating community, as well as banking, credit, insurance, technical, technology, renewable fuels and other sectors – all of whom share a vested interest in the improvement and advancement of the industry.