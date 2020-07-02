New bunker player emerges in Civitavecchia

In the port of Civitavecchia a new bunkering player has emerged from the union between the two parties already authorised to supply ships with fuel.

Newly formed company Maritime Bunker is a 50/50 joint venture participated by Rimorchiatori Laziali and Anapo.

The latter recently submitted to the local authorities an application to obtain a specific authorisation to physical supply bunker to ships. The former is the imcumbent operator.

The newly formed Maritime Bunker also bareboat chartered in the bunker tanker Mersey Spirit , recently purchased by Anapo, which will be added to the units deployed in the port of Civitavecchia.