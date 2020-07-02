BunkeringEurope

New bunker player emerges in Civitavecchia

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola Capuzzo July 2, 2020
In the port of Civitavecchia a new bunkering player has emerged from the union between the two parties already authorised to supply ships with fuel.

Newly formed company Maritime Bunker is a 50/50 joint venture participated by Rimorchiatori Laziali and Anapo.

The latter recently submitted to the local authorities an application to obtain a specific authorisation to physical supply bunker to ships. The former is the imcumbent operator.  

The newly formed Maritime Bunker also bareboat chartered in the bunker tanker Mersey Spirit, recently purchased by Anapo, which will be added to the units deployed in the port of Civitavecchia.

