New CEO appointed at Pilbara Ports Authority

Samuel McSkimming has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority.

He will take over from current CEO Roger Johnston, whose term expires on June 30, 2023.

McSkimming will join from Aurizon, Australia’s largest rail freight operator, where he is currently general manager for New South Wales and Southeast Queensland.

Commenting on McSkimming’s appointment, Ports Minister Rita Saffioti said: “The Pilbara Ports Authority plays an integral role to the state, national and global economies and Mr. McSkimming brings considerable experience to the role, with more than a decade at Aurizon. There is a significant amount of work to be delivered at our Pilbara ports, as we look to expand and diversify our exports, and I look forward to working closely with Mr. McSkimming as we deliver a number of important projects.”

“I am looking forward to working closely and collaboratively with the government and our stakeholders to support regional growth and development and to steward the PPA’s assets and environment,” McSkimming added.