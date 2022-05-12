New CEO for Noreco

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) has appointed its chief financial officer, Euan Shirlaw, as the company’s new chief executive with immediate effect. He will retain his CFO role.

Shirlaw has been the CFO of Noreco since the acquisition of Shell’s upstream assets in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) in 2019, and since November 29, 2021, when David B. Cook resigned as CEO, he has also served as acting managing director.

“The appointment is both logical and well deserved, and we have great confidence in his ability to create value for the company and its shareholders going forward,” said Riulf Rustad, executive chair of Noreco.

In addition, Marianne Eide has been promoted to chief operating officer of the company. Eide comes from the position of EVP Upstream at Noreco and will continue to oversee the company’s upstream assets in Denmark.