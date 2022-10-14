EuropeOperations

New CEO for Ocean Technologies Group

Sam Chambers October 14, 2022
Seafarer training and fleet management giant Ocean Technologies Group, (OTG) has appointed Thomas Zanzinger to replace Manish Singh as CEO. Zanzinger brings over 30 years of leadership experience working at global SaaS and software vendors.

Peter Ryan, chairman of OTG, commented: “We are delighted to have Thomas join our team to help maximise the growth opportunity we have ahead of us. As Thomas joins, we would also like to thank Manish Singh, our previous CEO, who led the transformation of Ocean, integrating seven companies and almost doubling the size of the business.”

Seagull, Videotel, Marlins and Tero Marine are among the brands in the fast growing OTG stable. The group is owned by private equity firm, Oakley Capital.

