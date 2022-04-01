New CEO for Odfjell Drilling

Norwegian energy services player Odfjell Drilling has appointed Kjetil Gjersdal as its chief executive officer, following the spinoff of its well services and energy businesses into a newly established company, Odfjell Technology.

Gjersdal took over from Simen Lieungh, who will lead Odfjell Technology together with CFO Jone Torstensen.

Since joining Odfjell Drilling in 2000, Gjersdal has held various positions within operations and rig management, such as rig manager, vice president (VP) of mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) operations, senior VP of MODU International, and executive VP of MODU.

“I am both proud and humbled to start my new role, and I am excited to start this journey together with all the fantastic colleagues I have around me. I firmly believe we have the best assets, the best people and the culture to match it”, said Gjersdal.