Ian Revell has been appointed as the new chief executive officer and general manager of the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO). Revell will take over from Capt. Andrew Clifton on September 1.

A chartered engineer for over twenty years, Revell spent more than 17 years with class society Lloyd’s Register and also held significant executive roles at shipmanagemer V. Group before joining Avantis Marine as a chief operating officer and later on Cleanship.

“I am honoured to take over the helm at SIGTTO during these very challenging and interesting times of change,” said Revell. “The key will be ensuring that the Society responds to this fast-developing landscape and continues the unwavering support for members in the journey ahead – while never losing sight of our excellent industry safety record. It is essential to support our members on their respective paths transitioning towards shipping decarbonisation in the coming years.”

SIGTTO president, Steffen Jacobson, added: “We have made a considerable effort to find the right permanent candidate for this position, and have no doubt that Ian is the person to take the Society forward in meeting its objectives for the future.”