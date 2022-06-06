New CEO for Star of the South 

Star of the South, the company behind Australia’s first offshore wind project, has appointed Charles Rattray as chief executive officer, commencing in August 2022.

The announcement follows news that Cbus Super has acquired a 10% stake in the Star of the South, indicating strong investor confidence in the project and Australia’s growing offshore wind sector.

Rattray was most recently a managing director at Nexif Energy, where he oversaw energy projects through all stages of the project lifecycle, including the Lincoln Gap wind farm and Snapper Point gas peaking plant.

He has previously launched two energy services businesses to leverage opportunities in new markets and had a long career in the banking and finance sector, in both principal investment and lending for energy, infrastructure and mining.

Rattray succeeds Casper Frost Thorhauge, who served as Star of the South CEO for two-and-a-half years until March 2022. Erin Coldham is currently acting CEO and will resume her role as chief development officer in August 2022.

Star of the South is a planned 2.2 GW project, with up to 200 turbines off the Gippsland coast and underground cables connecting to the Latrobe Valley, to power up to 1.2m homes.