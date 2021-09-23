New CEO for Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance

Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic partnership between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, has appointed Olivier Blaringhem as its new chief executive officer.

An executive vice president of subsea and conventional at Subsea 7, Blaringhem succeeds Stuart Fitzgerald, who has been announced as the CEO of Seaway 7 in the planned combination with OHT.

Steve Tate, head of sales and commercial, OneSubsea, will remain as the deputy CEO and head of sales for Subsea Integration Alliance.

“Olivier brings a proven track record of senior commercial and operational leadership in Subsea 7, and in these roles has worked closely with the Subsea Integration Alliance management team since its inception. The integrated alliance project portfolio has evolved to become a significant element of Subsea 7 and OneSubsea delivery and Olivier is well placed to lead the alliance to continued success,” said Stuart Fitzgerald.

Blaringhem started his career in the oil and gas engineering and contracting sector in 1995, working for seven years with Entrepose Contracting. Since joining Subsea 7 in 2002, he has held a number of country, regional and corporate management positions based in the North Sea, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. He has been executive VP – subsea and conventional at Subsea 7 since January 2020.