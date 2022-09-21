New CEO of Seaspan Shipyards announced

Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards has appointed John McCarthy to take over from Mark Lamarre as CEO.

McCarthy has been with Seaspan Shipyards since 2018 and brings more than 36 years of experience in shipbuilding, repair and overhaul and as a senior leader at American and international shipyards.

“I am excited and honoured to lead Seaspan Shipyards forward in this exciting and critical time for our company as we continue to build, repair and modernise ships both for Canada’s national needs and for our other important customers,” said McCarthy.