AmericasShipyards

New CEO of Seaspan Shipyards announced

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2022
0 30 Less than a minute
Seaspan

Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards has appointed John McCarthy to take over from Mark Lamarre as CEO.

McCarthy has been with Seaspan Shipyards since 2018 and brings more than 36 years of experience in shipbuilding, repair and overhaul and as a senior leader at American and international shipyards.

“I am excited and honoured to lead Seaspan Shipyards forward in this exciting and critical time for our company as we continue to build, repair and modernise ships both for Canada’s national needs and for our other important customers,” said McCarthy.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2022
0 30 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button