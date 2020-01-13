New chartering platform launches in Singapore

New chartering platform launches in Singapore

January 13th, 2020 Asia, Operations, Tech 0 comments

A Chinese-led, Singapore-based maritime ecommerce platform has launched a free chartering feature.

Marine Online, which already acts as a ship supply platform as well as offering bunkering, and ships for sale, has launched a chartering side of the business, which it says is like a taxi hailing app, linking cargo owners with available tonnage. The new service comes with 0% commission.

Marine Online is led by Tiger Cai and is the new version of Ship Online, a service originally started in Dalian, China 12 years ago.

Chartering platforms are growing in number with the likes of AXS, ShipNext, Ocean Freight Exchange and Signal leading the way.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.