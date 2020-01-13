Home Sector Tech New chartering platform launches in Singapore January 13th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Operations, Tech

A Chinese-led, Singapore-based maritime ecommerce platform has launched a free chartering feature.

Marine Online, which already acts as a ship supply platform as well as offering bunkering, and ships for sale, has launched a chartering side of the business, which it says is like a taxi hailing app, linking cargo owners with available tonnage. The new service comes with 0% commission.

Marine Online is led by Tiger Cai and is the new version of Ship Online, a service originally started in Dalian, China 12 years ago.

Chartering platforms are growing in number with the likes of AXS, ShipNext, Ocean Freight Exchange and Signal leading the way.