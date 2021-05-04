AsiaOperations

New Chennai manager battles Asian giants on costs

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 4, 2021
Celebrating its first anniversary this month, an India-based shipmanager is trumpeting its cheap base in a bid to take business away from existing giants in the sector based elsewhere in Asia such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

Su-Nav, founded in Chennai last May, now has 15 bulkers from Hamburg Bulk Carriers under management.

The senior management team and superintendents are all ex-V. Ships and Wallem led by Sachit Sahoonja as CEO.

Key to the Su-Nav sales pitch in the crowded, competitive shipmanagement arena is its locations on the east coast of India, something it claims means its costs are 20% lower than Hong Kong or Singapore, Asia’s dominant centres for shipmanagement.

Speaking with Splash, Sahoonja said Su-Nav can demonstrate a saving of 20% on daily operating costs as compared with managers in Singapore and Hong Kong. He added that 70% of Su-Nav’s budget is on fixed lump-sum costs and the remaining 30% has a variance of not more than 5%, helping clients to ascertain annual cash flow requirements in advance.

Splash reported last December that German owner Vega Reederei had teamed with Su-Nav to drive the nascent ship management business.

Sam ChambersMay 4, 2021
