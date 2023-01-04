Greater ChinaOperations

New Chinese car carrier JV launches

Sam Chambers January 4, 2023
Chery International

China has another new car carrier joint venture. The nation which registered the fastest growth in car exports last year has welcomed a host of new car carrier names recently, the latest being Anhui Hangrui International Ro-Ro Transportation Company, a joint venture between car manufacturers Chery and JAC with Anhui Provincial Port and Shipping Group.

In July last year COSCO, Shanghai International Port Group and automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor’s Anji Logistics launched a dedicated car transport firm. China Merchants, meanwhile, has been upgrading its car carrier fleet to enter the international, deep sea trades in recent months.

