New Chinese owner launches liner service to Russia

China has a new shipowner, servicing the growing container trade to neighbour Russia. According to Alphaliner, Shenzhen-based Neptune Logistics Group (NEP) has deployed its first ship, the multipurpose vessel Neptune Line . The 443 teu capacity ship will shuttle between Nansha in southern China and Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.

The group is also involved in trucking, project logistics, cross border e-commerce, air charter, container leasing, warehousing and supply chain management.

A host of Russian and Chinese forwarders have launched their own liner services linking the two countries as most global liners, with the notable exception of China’s COSCO, have drastically reduced their operations in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.