New container terminal to be built at Italian port of Augusta

A newcomer on the Mediterranean container terminal market is set to arrive in the near future in Sicily, Italy.

The port authority of Augusta announced a new investment plan worth €50m ($59m) aimed at building a new linear quay 500m long able to accommodate the most modern ultra large container carriers.

The new terminal will cover an area of around 200,000 sqm and be built by construction company Consorzio Infrastructure.

A dozen years ago the Japanese shipping company K-line publicly emerged as a potential investor in the new box terminal, but since then the project had remained on hold.